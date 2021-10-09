GoByte Market Cap Hits $572,377.13 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $572,377.13 and approximately $214.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

