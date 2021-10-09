Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRET opened at $9.57 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

