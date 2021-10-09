Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.