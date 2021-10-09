Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

GLNCY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

