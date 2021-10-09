Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.