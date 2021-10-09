Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 289,532 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $613,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 89,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

