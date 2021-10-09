Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $733,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,988,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

