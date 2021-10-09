Geode Capital Management LLC Has $670.09 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 91,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of HP worth $670,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.