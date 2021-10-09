Geode Capital Management LLC Has $656.52 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Centene worth $656,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.