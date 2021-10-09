Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $821,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 215,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,468,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

