Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 270,815 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $704,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ResMed by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 42.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.05. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

