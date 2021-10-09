Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $259.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.04 million and the lowest is $245.80 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

THRM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 85,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

