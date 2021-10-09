Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Cut by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

