Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.