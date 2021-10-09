General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

