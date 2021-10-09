Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

