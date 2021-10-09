Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

