G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 181,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

