FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Decreased by Analyst

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.44 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.