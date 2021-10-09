FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of DHI Media from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

