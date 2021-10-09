FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

