FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.45). William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

