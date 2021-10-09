FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

