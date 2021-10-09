Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 8,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Funding Circle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.