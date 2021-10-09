Fundamental Research Cuts Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Price Target to C$9.32

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:GOM opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Golden Dawn Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.31.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

