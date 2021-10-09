Fundamental Research Cuts Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Price Target to C$9.32

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:GOM opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Golden Dawn Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.31.
About Golden Dawn Minerals
