Function X (FX) Trading 56.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $474.16 million and $27.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,077.24 or 1.00063335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00051058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00537281 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.