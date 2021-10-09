Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,440 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,410 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $314,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL opened at $11.51 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $600.18 million, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.