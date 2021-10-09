Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

