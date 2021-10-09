Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.38 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

