Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

