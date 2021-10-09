Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $268.60 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

