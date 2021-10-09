frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

