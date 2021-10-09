Fort L.P. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 54,100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 76.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

