Fort L.P. Sells 415 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

