Fort L.P. Sells 3,797 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTDR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

