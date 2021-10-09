Fort L.P. Sells 1,151 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

