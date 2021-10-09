Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 20,327.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,620 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

