Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 224,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,754,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $286.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.