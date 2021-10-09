Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Down 3.1%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $887.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.