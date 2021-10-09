Font Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Font has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003734 BTC on exchanges. Font has a market cap of $986,861.73 and approximately $10,781.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.