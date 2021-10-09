Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,990 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $712,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 112.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $86.11 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

