Fmr LLC Sells 566,098 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 566,098 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Gartner worth $736,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 26.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

