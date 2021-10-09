Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $840,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

