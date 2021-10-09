Fmr LLC Has $805.53 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.41% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $805,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

