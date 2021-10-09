Fmr LLC Buys 652,664 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $872,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $189,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,817 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.38 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

