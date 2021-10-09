Fmr LLC Buys 33,171 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.09% of TransDigm Group worth $742,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $644.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.93. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

