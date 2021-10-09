Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

