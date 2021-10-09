Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,438 shares.The stock last traded at $151.88 and had previously closed at $148.48.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

