Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $198.47 Average PT from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.48.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. 3,387,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

