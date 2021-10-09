FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $207.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.98. 26,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,542,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.